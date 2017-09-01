Councillor voices her concerns over opening King’s Lynn road

A West Norfolk councillor is voicing concerns over proposed plans to open up a restricted Lynn road to all traffic, claiming it would be an “eye-watering error of unspeakable folly”.

Alexandra Kemp is campaigning against proposed plans to open Hardings Way, which is currently only open to buses, cyclists and walkers, to all traffic.

She said: “It would be an eye-watering error of unspeakable folly to place general traffic on national cycle route one and the bus lane.

“My message to the borough planning committee is pay heed to the cabinet report and the 70 per cent of respondents that said no and turned down the application on September 4.

“Listen to Sustrans, the campaign for Rural England and common sense from Natural England about the proper way to promote tourism.”

The recommended scheme includes plans for 436 new homes and more than 7,500 square metres of new commercial space.

It also envisages new footbridges between the Nar Loop and South Quay, “National Trust-style” parking on the Nar Loop, a new public square at Boal Quay and additional mooring and watersport facilities.

Ms Kemp added: “A senior county highways planner is on record writing to former councillor Mark Back, who represented the Friars, that it is not safe to open up Hardings Way to general traffic.

“It is not wide enough for two vehicles to pass. It is not wide enough for a separate bus lane and cycle track without encroaching on Hardings Pits or Friars Walk and it would be a retrograde step to place general traffic on the bus lane.

“This application is the first nail in the coffin to open up all of Hardings Way to traffic.

“A clear disaster for common sense. Time to turn it down and look for sustainable places to build instead.”