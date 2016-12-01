Councillors urged to back second Heacham Lidl bid

A second bid to build a new supermarket on the edge of Heacham should be given the go-ahead, say planners.

Discount retailer Lidl’s initial application to develop the former R J Stainsby garage site, next to the A149, was turned down in June.

But West Norfolk Council planning officers have recommended the new application is approved by the authority’s planning committee on Monday, despite continuing transport and design concerns.

The new plan allows for Keep Clear markings at the entrance to the site and yellow box markings at the nearby Lavender junction.

Although the plan for a single entry and exit point remains unchanged, Lidl says the extra markings are sufficient to address concerns over the impact on traffic from the development.

County roads officials have also raised no objection to the plan.

But the village’s parish council maintained its objection to the scheme in October, arguing the firm had not done enough to address their concerns, including design.

However, Lidl has not proposed any changes to the design of the store, saying it disagreed with the committee’s previous decision.