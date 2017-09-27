Couple become Swaffham hospice heroes

A husband and wife team became superheroes to raise thousands of pounds for the Swaffham and Litcham Home Hospice.

Sandy and Olivia Leeper have now handed over more than £6,000 the hospice from their efforts in the Norfolk Super Hero Challenge earlier this year.

The course included a mile long swim finishing at the Quay in Burnham Overy Staithe, a four mile canoe run, a 45 mile bike ride and an eight mile run across sand, mud and marshland.

The pair completed the course in just under five and a half hours, raising a total of £6,283.89 for the hospice.

A hospice spokesman said: “We give their sincere thanks to Sandy and Olivia for their fantastic effort and are overwhelmed by the generous support and sponsorship they received, resulting in such an amazing donation.

“We cannot thank them enough and all those who helped them in this event.

“This amount of funds will make a considerable difference, helping us to maintain our services which are provided free of charge to patients, their families and carers.”