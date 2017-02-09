Couple’s deaths in Methwold Hythe crash were accidental, says coroner

The deaths of a couple from West Norfolk following a car crash last summer have been ruled to be accidental during an inquest held this week.

Daniel Eyre, who was 21, and Katie-Louise Rowland, who was 17, died in a collision on Severalls Road, Methwold Hythe, sometime between 7pm on Sunday, August 14 last year and 7am the following morning.

Katie-Louise Rowland

It is feared they had been dead for several hours before they were discovered.

Senior coroner for Norfolk Jacqueline Lake recorded a conclusion of accidental death during an inquest hearing, which was held at the coroner’s court in Norwich on Wednesday.

The couple’s deaths were among five fatalities to happen on the area’s roads within two weeks.

Daniel is survived by his mother Valerie, father David, sisters Kylie, Charlene and Natasha and grandfather Charlie.

At the time of his death, his family said: “He was a family lad, always close to his mum, dad, sisters and grandad.”

Katie-Louise’s family described her as “a fun-loving happy girl who lived life to the full.”

They remembered her “big smile and even bigger heart” and said she was “the best sister, daughter, granddaughter and niece we could ever have wished for.”