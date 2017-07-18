Couple set to take on 99-mile coastal cycle challenge for cancer charity

A couple from Terrington St Clement will be taking on a 99-mile coastal cycling challenge later this month in fond memory of a close relative.

Heidi and husband Stephen Potter are set to get on their bikes to raise money for charity on Saturday, July 29 during the challenge which they have named ‘99 for a 99’.

That’s because when the pair have finished the fundraiser, which they will complete in honour of Heidi’s grandmother, they will reward themselves with a 99 ice cream.

They decided to start planning the challenge in February of this year after Heidi’s grandmother Sheila Ashton, of Tilney St Lawrence, was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer – and so the duo are gathering funds for Pancreatic Cancer UK.

Heidi said: “This mad idea was created for her after she was diagnosed in February and she loved the whole idea of it – especially Stephen’s idea of treating ourselves to a 99 ice cream cone at the end.

“Sadly, my beautiful Nanny passed away on April 23. This is, and always has been, for her.”

So next Saturday the pair will set off from their Terrington St Clement home to Great Yarmouth pier – stopping along the way at some of the county’s finest seaside attractions: Old Hunstanton Lighthouse, Cley Windmill and Happisburgh Lighthouse.

Their friends will be following the couple along the way with food, drink and bike repair kits – and to bring them home again afterwards.

Although the pair admit it is a rather “mad” challenge, they say the cause is extremely important.

Heidi said: “It’s a charity that needs donations, greater recognition, and support.

“My Nanny was everything to me. She was always the one I would turn to for advice, support and honesty, and she helped me through some very difficult times.”

She said a hole had been left open.

“That is why this cycle ride has become so important to me – to raise awareness, keep my mind busy and to make Nanny proud.”

The pair are hoping to raise £700 – to support their charity fundraiser, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/heidi-potter1 or www.justgiving.com/fundraising/stephen-potter3.