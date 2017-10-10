Craft fair boosts Swaffham facilities

Lisa Eagle and her family ran another successful special pre-Christmas craft fair at Swaffham’s Assembly Rooms on Saturday.

All 42 stalls were snapped up by artists and craftspeople and the hall was packed with eager customers from the moment it opened.

Mrs Eagle said the event will help fund the town’s youth and community centre.

She added: “It’s to help fund days out for both young people and the elderly.”

A parallel aim was also to help pay for the town’s annual Christmas dinner for around 80 elderly people at the same venue.

Saturday’s event is expected to raise around £300 and a series of ten craft fairs at the same venues throughout the year usually raises around another £2,500.

Mrs Eagle, centre, left, is pictured above with stallholder Carol Wilmott of Sew Awesome, alongside Ian and Rodney Dunton.