Craft fair raises money for Stow Bridge hall funds

Stow Bridge Village Hall and Playing Field Management Committee held a successful craft fair in aid of hall funds.

The event raised £540 with booking secretary Bridget Lawrence saying: “It was our second fair and they are proving very popular.

“We had some very positive feedback and people are already showing an interest in returning next year.”

The committee hope to be successful with a grant application this week to build a new kitchen and bar area at the venue.

Pictured above at the craft fair with a selection of raffle prizes are, from left: Bridget Lawrence (booking secretary) and Deirdre Burton (chairman).