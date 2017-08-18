Crash for Cancer havoc in King’s Lynn

Racing fans of all ages will be in for a treat when the second Crash for Cancer meeting is held on August Bank Holiday Monday.

Taxi driver Mick Gedney and friends raised a smashing £8,300 for Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s Macmillan Cancer Care and Treatment Centre during last year’s popular event, which attracted 5,000 people.

This year’s event is promising to be bigger when Crash for Cancer II takes place at the Adrian Flux Arena on Monday, August 28, from 1pm.

Attractions at this year’s event include Van Banger Racing, Robin Reliant Racing and Lady Bangers at the West Norfolk track.

Youngsters will also have the opportunity to write on a car, which will be racing at a meeting in September.

Mr Gedney organised last year’s event to say thank-you to staff at the unit for their treatment of his late father, Colin.

He said: “Last year’s event was really successful that we had to run it again.

“This is a fun meeting and we would encourage as many families as possible to come along on the day to support this terrific cause.”

There is still time for drivers who would like to enter the race at the Saddlebow Road stadium − and there are also drivers who are still looking for sponsorship from local businesses.

Anyone wishing to support the fundraising should contact Mr Gedney by calling 07766 228504 or email mick186gedney@gmail.com