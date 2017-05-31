Creake Abbey crowds dodge plant day downpours

A brief downpour hit customers and stall holders at the annual Plant Lovers Day at Creake Abbey on Saturday.

But the flurry of rain did nothing to calm the ardour of the hundreds of keen gardeners who searched though stalls offering all manner of flowers, vegetables, herbs and one even selling carnivorousness plants.

CREAKE ABBEY PLANT DAY Potential customers browse amongst a mass of colourful plants

It has proved to be an increasingly popular event that owner, Diana Brocklebank-Scott, started in 2008 to raise money for Wells Community Hospital.

Thirty-five speciality companies from as far a field as Nottinghamshire, Hertfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Essex offered a wide range of garden plants.

Local companies were also well represented including Palmers Nursery from Clenchwarton, Thistlefield from King’s Lynn, West Acre Gardens, Creake Plant Centre, the newly established Burn Valley Nursery also in south Creake, Essers of Wisbech and Farndale Plants of Sutton Bridge.

One stall groaning with vegetable and flowers was Swaffham’s non-commercial Escape Community Gardening project.

Based on allotments at Tumbler Hill it more than just a growing concern. The site includes an outdoor kitchen, an orchard, horticultural courses, beekeeping and willow work and woodwork.

Mrs Brocklebank-Scott said she was delighted with the success of the day.

She said: “It’s our tenth anniversary event and we have now raised £20,000 for the hospital.”