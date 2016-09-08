Creakes gardeners dig deep to put on stunning display

An unfriendly and unpredictable summer failed to blow the Creakes Gardeners’ Club 20th Horticultural Show off course.

Held in North Creake village hall this anniversary event on Saturday still put on a fine display.

Despite the adverse weather conditions the number of entries was encouragingly high and included more than one new entrant.

“It’s been a difficult year for gardeners,” said show secretary, Alan Crisp.

“We’ve had nice days but also many days spoilt by high winds and rain.

“For example, we had a storm in August that came from the north. Normally the wet weather comes from the west.”

It was a day residents will remember for a long time. Several roads and gardens were soon under water and in nearby South Creake the rain flooded the main road through the village to such a depth that it made the national news.

“I’ve never experienced such a poor summer in recent years,” said Mr Crisp.

The judges were Andy Dawson, Keith Daggers, Valerie Baxter, Ron Philips and Jane Forbes who were all complimentary about the entries.

The best entry in the horticultural section was an orchid by Glynis Clack which won her the Crafts Cup.

Doreen Crisp picked up the Silver Sauceboat for her open apple tart, the best exhibit in the cookery section.

Best craft entry was new entrant, Hazel Blythe’s wooden creations made from a tree, felled by a storm, in South Creake.

Lorna Goodall snapped up the photography award with her picture of a blue tit peeping out of a nest box.

Pam Green won the Everitt Cup as the show’s overall winner whilst Ian Hudson won the Belton Trophy and Glynis Clack the All Exhibitors Cup in the vegetable sections.

Jayne Faire won the Couzens Cup for her entries in the fruit section and the Rose Trophy for the best rose in show.

The flower arranging award was shared by Doreen Crisp and Pam Green.

Doreen Crisp also won the Silver Salver for Cooking and Preserves and the overall Crafts winner was Hazel Blythe.

Alan Crisp topped off his work as show secretary by winning both the Fakenham Shield and the All Members Cup for his flowers.

Awards were presented by president, Jean Richards, whose late husband, Bob Richards, started the show in 1996.

You can find out more about the Creakes Gardeners’ Club by visiting the website www.northcreake.org.uk/ GardeningClub or by telephoning 01328 738142.