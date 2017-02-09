Crews assist woman with hand trapped in car door in Swaffham

Emergency services were called to help a woman who had her hand trapped in a car door in Swaffham yesterday (Wednesday, February 8).

Fire crews from Massingham and Swaffham, along with paramedics, responded to reports of the incident on Spinners Lane at around 8.35am.

The woman was treated by the ambulance service for a hand injury and was discharged at the scene.

An ambulance spokesman said she did not need hospital treatment.