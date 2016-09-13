Crime plan details the future of Norfolk policing

Norfolk’s Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) has revealed the main points of his crime plan, which will direct policing in the county until 2020.

Lorne Green, who was elected as PCC earlier in the year, has emphasised seven strategic aims of his plan, the draft version of which will be looked over by Norfolk Police and Crime Panel on Wednesday.

These aims include increasing visible policing, supporting rural communities and improving road safety.

To help inform Mr Green’s plan, he ran a survey earlier in the year asking people in the county what their top five policing priorities were, and it received 2,819 responses, 350 of which were from people living in West Norfolk.

It found that: child abuse; visible policing; anti-social behaviour, vandalism and graffti; burglarly, theft and vehicle crime; and abuse of the elderly and vulnerable adults received the most votes.

Comments left by those who responded focused on visible policing, road safety, use of resources and children and young people.

In order to carry out the aims of the Police and Crime Plan, Mr Green has set out a number of objectives in a draft version of his plan.

To improve visible policing, he hopes to increase policing volunteers, have greater engagement by making police more accessible and give people an opportunity to influence policing priorities where they live.

Addressing the need to support rural communities, he plans to prioritise rural crime with a greater commitment to new ideas and joined up approaches, and increase the levels of crime reporting in these areas.

The other seven strategic aims which are further detailed in the report are: improving road safety; prevent offending and rehabilitate offenders; supporting victims and reducing vulnerability; delivering a modern and innovative service; and good stewardship of PCC finances.

The plan also notes that the Chief Constable and the PCC must have “due regard” to the Strategic Policing Requirement (SPR) which identifies the national threats that all police forces must address.

These are identified as: child sexual abuse; civil emergencies; large-scale cyber incidents; organised crime; public disorder and terrorism.

On the topic of collaboration, Mr Green said in the report: “I want to look at ways to deliver improved efficiency and partnership working through effective collaboration.

“Collaboration with businesses across the county will be an area of focus for the next four years, and developing a business crime strategy.”

The PCC’s strategic vision for the next four years is “Working together for a safer Norfolk – Visible, Accessible, Accountable.” He further stated: “I want to take the pressure off the criminal justice system by preventing offending and reducing the instances of reoffending through rehabilitation.”

The plan will be reviewed in two years, or before if there are any national priorities.