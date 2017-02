Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to in connection with a fuel card stolen in Spalding.

The card was stolen from a business in Spalding and then used to buy fuel at a garage in Kings Lynn 29 December 29, 2016.

Police have described the man as white, small to medium build and wearing a high visibility jacket.

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 227 of January 17.