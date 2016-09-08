CCTV released of man wanted in connection with tobacco theft

A CCTV image of a man wanted in connection with a shop theft has been released by police.

Officers have issued a CCTV image of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the incident which happened on Wednesday August 24.

Ten packs of Amber Leaf tobacco was stolen from a shop on Gaultree Square in Emneth at approximately 10.45am.

Anyone who may recognise the man in the image or anyone with information should contact police on 101.

Alternatively contact independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.