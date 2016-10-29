Child injured after being shot by air gun in Thetford

A young boy has been shot with what it thought to be an air gun in Thetford.

Police were called to Guildhall Street shortly before 7pm last night (Friday 28 October) following reports a boy had received a minor injury to his body.

Colleagues from the ambulance service also attended the scene and as a precaution the child has been taken to hospital for assessment.

Police are keen to hear from anybody who may have seen anything or have any further information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.