Commissioner’s new crime pact to help South Holland and the Deepings

South Holland and the Deepings is to benefit from a new, cross-border pact to tackle rural crime.

Coun Marc Jones, Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) for Lincolnshire, described the Rural Crime Concordat as a “statement of intent” for himself and PCCs for Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk to take on crime in the countryside.

The agreement was signed during a Norfolk Rural Crime Summit, held near Norwich and attended by Coun Jones, Deputy PCC, Coun Stuart Tweedale, and Chief Inspector Jim Tyner, force lead on rural crime for Lincolnshire Police.

Coun Jones said: “The Rural Crime Concordat is an initiative put forward by the Deputy PCC and which came directly out of talks with Norfolk PCC Lorne Green.

“We are all of one mind in wanting to tackle rural crime across the four counties and it’s also a statement of intent to work together for the people of the four counties.”

One area where the agreement’s benefits will be seen first-hand is in tackling hare coursing, with Lincolnshire Police’s Operation Galileo having been adopted by Cambridgeshire, Norfolk and Suffolk Constabularies.

Coun Marc Jones and Lorne Green after signing the four-county Rural Crime Concordat.

Coun Jones said: Instead of us shoving hare coursers across the border, we’re working together to resolve the issue and hopefully, over time, we’ll see less activity.

“It’s a joined-up approach to tackling rural crime and I think the tactic of working together with our partners across county borders is definitely the way forward.”

The summit brought together farmers, landowners, agricultural business leaders and police to learn about a new Rural Policing Strategy for Norfolk, with the elements of prevention, intelligence, enforcement and reassurance.

In opening the summit, Mr Green said: “Rural crime isn’t unique to Norfolk, it’s a problem all across the country as criminals show no respect for borders.

“Perceptions are as real as facts and it’s not just whether you are safe, but whether you feel safe and the community wants the assurance that the police are there when they need them?”

