Detectives link Swaffham and Croxton incidents

Detectives have launched an investigation following an attempted burglary in Swaffham and suspicious activity in Croxton on Tuesday night.

The first incident happened at Mill Farm Nurseries at 8pm when three men were seen to arrive in a silver VW Golf.

Suspects then entered the back garden of an address before making attempts to force open a window.

The would-be burglars failed to gain access and fled the scene after being disturbed by the elderly resident.

Less than an hour later, police received reports of three men acting suspiciously in Lawson Road and Harefield Road in Croxton.

After a short pursuit, in which the Golf was involved in a collision on Mundford Road and the suspects fled from officers.

Detectives are linking the two incidents and would like to hear from anyone who may have information concerning the suspects.

Witnesses should call Detective Constable Alex Gilmore at Thetford CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.