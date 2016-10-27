‘Don’t make your house a target’ plea by Norfolk Police as clocks go back

As clocks go back this weekend, police are urging people not to make their house ‘an easy target’ for burglars this winter.

As darkness descends ever earlier in the evening, Norfolk Constabulary are urging people to take precautions to keep themselves, their family and their homes safe.

Chief Inspector Lou Provart, who is deputy head of community safety for the force, said: “Leaving your house in complete darkness is a clear sign to burglars that it may be empty, and with the sun setting before most people get home from work during the winter, it’s important you take steps to deter thieves.

“If no-one is going to be in when darkness falls, consider leaving a light on, especially if you’re going away for a few days, or invest in a timer so that your lights come on automatically at certain times to give the impression that someone is in.”

Police say that a large number of burglaries occur when a house is not secured properly, so they are keen to highlight basic safety measures.

Chief Inspector Provart added: “Simple steps such as ensuring all the windows and doors are locked when you go out, as well as keeping valuables out of sight and away from letterboxes – or anywhere else that is easily accessible – are key to helping to prevent burglaries.

“It’s also important to put in place measures such as burglar alarms and security lighting.”

If you notice suspicious activity or believe a crime is in progress, call police immediately on 999.

If you have information about crimes being committed, you should call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

For more advice on what you can do to protect your home this winter and keep yourselves safe, please follow this link: www.norfolk.police.uk/safetyadvice/homesecurity.aspx

The clocks go back one hour this weekend at 2am on Sunday, October 30.