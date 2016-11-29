EXCLUSIVE: Former Crewe goalkeeper says players ‘did not know’ about child abuse

Former Crewe Alexandra player and current Mildenhall Town manager Dean Greygoose has given a robust defence of himself and other players who were at the club during the historic child abuse allegations.

Greygoose, who is also a Norwich City Academy coach, has revealed he is a good friend of Steve Walters, one of four players who emotionally opened up about child abuse at the Gresty Road club’s academy in the BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire Show.

I did not know, even the families did not know, so how could the players be expected to know?

The pair played together at Crewe Alexandra during the late 1980s and early 1990s as well as at two other clubs and have remained friends.

Greygoose, who began his career at Cambridge United before going on to play 205 games in goal for Crewe Alexander between 1987 and 1993 as well as coaching in their academy for the last few years, said: “I cannot say what I want to say until the investigation is completed at Crewe, but I knew nothing about it.

“Steve Walters is a very good friend of my family and someone I played with at three different clubs.

“It was a shock and I did not know — our families even spent Christmas together.”

With police forces beyond the north west, including Cambridgeshire, already confirming they have opened their own investigations into historic football child abuse, the Eastern Counties Thurlow Nunn League manager said he is sure a lot more clubs than just Crewe were affected.

“There is more to come, no doubt about it,” he said, “there is a lot more to come.”

It has been suggested, from within those who have suffered abuse, that the players around them must have known what was going on.

But Greygoose, who includes Bury Town and Histon among the non-League clubs he has played for, is defiant that was not the case.

“I would not have turned a blind eye to it, I had a family of my own in Crewe,” he said.

“If I would have known I would have gone straight to the police. I did not know, even the families did not know, so how could the players be expected to know?

“The only ones who knew were the people who were being abused.

“One of them said the experienced players knew, but I can honestly say I did not know.”

But Greygoose now hopes the media spotlight shone on the scandal since Andy Woodward, a player he also played with at Crewe, sparked the revelations in the Guardian, can help the players to get justice and help them to move on from the trauma.

“These people need to be named and, if they are still alive, they need to be put away.

“It tends to be a British thing to sweep things under the carpet, but they are not going to get away with it this time and I hope the people who did these things get caught and punished.”

* Former football coach Barry Bennell, 62, has today been charged with eight offences of sexual assault against a boy under the age of 14.

The offences are alleged to have been committed between 1981 and 1985.

Bennell is due to appear at South Cheshire magistrates court on December 14.

