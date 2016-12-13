Five detained as police launch murder inquiry in Thetford

Five people have been arrested following the death of a woman in Thetford.

Police were called to Frobisher Close just after 5.30pm yesterday after concerns were raised by ambulance staff at the scene.

The woman, aged in her 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road and property has been cordoned off while the murder investigation continues and forensically trained officers are currently examining the scene.

The five arrested remain in police custody for questioning.

Temporary detective chief inspector Marie James said: “I would like to reassure the public that we currently believe those involved to be known to each other and that there is no ongoing threat to the wider community.

“Several officers will be in the area today and I would encourage those with concerns or information to speak with them.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Norfolk Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org