Police and South Holland District Council are trying to find who was responsible for flytipping left at the side of a road in Sutton Bridge on Saturday.

Wood, pipes, a settee and fridge freezer were among the items dumped in Guys Head Road, off New Road, a site near the River Nene.

A Lincolnshire Police Spokesman said “The debris was posing a danger to road users” and anyone with information should call the district council’s Customer Services Team on 01775 761161.