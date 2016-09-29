Former King’s Lynn Town footballer at the centre of corruption storm

Tommy Wright

Championship club Barnsley have terminated the contract of assistant head coach Tommy Wright for allegedly accepting a £5,000 bribe.

Cobblers V Chesterfield. Tommy Wright. ENGNNL00220120924153434

Mr Wright, who had a short spell with the Linnets back in 2000-01, has been caught up in new video footage from the newspaper as part of its undercover investigation into corruption in football.

The 50-year-old, a winger during his playing days, is said to have accepted the cash during a series of meetings with a fake Far East firm.

The coach allegedly agreed to help sign players part-owned by the firm and took a bundle of £20 notes in an envelope.

Mr Wright turned out for a host of professional clubs including Leeds, Leicester, Oldham Athletic and Middlesbrough before finishing his playing career with non-league Lynn.

It was at The Walks where Mr Wright made his first steps into coaching, under the management of Gary Mills.

He took his coaching badges at Lynn and then moved on to Oldham to become part of their youth departure, eventually becoming John Sheridan’s number two.

Mr Wright was assistant manager at Oldham Athletic when the Linnets played the Latics in the FA Cup back in 2006/07.

Other allegations printed by the Telegraph claimed the scalp of newly-appointed England boss Sam Allardyce who resigned as the national team coach on Tuesday after just 67 days in the post.