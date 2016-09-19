Jealous Heacham man blocked ‘ex’ in road

Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court where Nally was sentenced

Adam Nally, 33, pleaded guilty at Lynn’s Magistrates’ Court on Friday to charges relating to two separate offences on August 19 and 24 after the breakdown of his relationship.

The court heard that the relationship between Nally and his partner, who have two children together, began to worsen when the defendant began to show signs of jealousy.

Jane Foster, prosecuting, said: “He was obsessed with her, he was obsessed with looking at her phone. She couldn’t take any more and ended the relationship.”

The court was told that on August 19, Nally was driving behind his ex-partner on High Street in Heacham and nudged the back of her car with his van.

Miss Foster said: “The victim said the force was enough for her to feel it, and then he did it a second time. She couldn’t believe he would do this because she had the children in the car with her.”

Magistrates heard that on August 24, the defendant saw the victim driving in Ringstead, and turned around and followed her at speed.

“He pulled his vehicle in front of her and stopped her and other people from driving on,” Miss Foster said.

It was then heard that Nally shouted at the victim: “Who are you cheating with?”, after which he grabbed her wrists through the window and then punched the window, causing it to shatter.

George Sorrell, mitigating, said: “He had no intention of hurting her, but it was an expression of anger and frustration.”

Magistrates were told that the victim was left with cuts to her face, arm and elbow after the window broke.

“Mr Nally admitted that he had noticed people were looking and drove off. He appreciated that people must have thought he was a lunatic,” Miss Foster said.

The court was told that in police interviews, Nally made admissions to the charges made against him and showed remorse for what he had done.

Mr Sorrell said: “The defendant is fully committed to his childrenand their circumstances are his main concern now.”

The court heard that Nally’s mother and sister are still on reasonable terms with his ex-partner and would be able to assist the pair in matters concerning their children.

Presiding magistrate Elaine Bird said: “You used your car almost as a weapon – you used it to prevent the victim’s escape. It was a deliberate act which, as on one occasion children were in the car, was very dangerous.”

Magistrates ordered Nally to pay £100 in compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 in prosecution costs.

He was also handed a two-year community order and a restraining order for two years, preventing him from contacting his ex-partner directly or indirectly, unless through solicitors or family members for child welfare purposes.

He is banned from driving for six months.