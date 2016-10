Police have charged a man in connection with four burglaries in Kings Lynn.

Warren Stannard, aged 22 and of no fixed address, has been charged with four counts of burglary following incidents in Dawber Close, Parkway, and Hall View Road between Sunday 28 August 2016 and Thursday 8 September 2016.

Stannard was charged yesterday (Tuesday 25 October) and was remanded into custody to appear at Norwich Magistrates Court today (Wednesday 26 October)