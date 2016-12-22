Masked man threatens village store staff at gunpoint during robbery

A masked man held a member of staff at a Cambridgeshire village shop at gunpoint and demanded money during an armed robbery last night.
At about 7.50pm on Wednesday December 21, a masked man brandishing a shotgun entered Elm Village Store near Wisbech and demanded money from the till. He threatened a member of staff before leaving the scene, in Birch Grove, with about £300 in cash.
The man is described as being roughly 5’10” and having a local accent. He was wearing a grey and white mask, dark blue hooded top and was carrying a sports bag.
Detectives are particularly keen to speak to a woman who briefly entered the shop while the incident was happening and may have vital information.
Inspector Will Davis said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim; thankfully nobody was hurt.
“I’d urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information to contact us or Crimestoppers as a matter of urgency.”
Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact police on 101, call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.
