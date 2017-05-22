Norfolk Police to host slavery summit

Police will host a summit this week in an ongoing bid to crack down on the problem of modern slavery.

The conference, which will be jointly hosted by the Norfolk and Suffolk forces this Thursday, follows a high-profile campaign in neighbouring Fenland earlier this year to encourage the public to report cases.

Norfolk Police chief constable Simon Bailey said: “It is vital that we work together with our partners and external organisations to identify and support victims.

“We recognise Modern Day Slavery and have the resources in place to deal with it, but often it is hidden from view.

“This is why it is so important we continue to work with agencies, local authorities and the public to help them recognise the signs and report it.

“We all have a role to play in helping those individuals who are being exploited by organised criminals.”

Signs someone may be treated as a slave can include them appearing malnourished, not being able to travel on their own, living in dirty or cramped accommodation, having little opportunity to move freely and being reluctant to seek help.

Groups including the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority, the British Red Cross and the Salvation Army are expected to attend the talks at the Potters resort in Hopton.

Norfolk police and crime commissioner Lorne Green added: “Modern slavery is not just a worldwide scourge; it is happening on our doorstep.

“It is incumbent on us all to do something about it, and I am determined to work together with partners to raise awareness, identify victims and ensure they get the support they need.”