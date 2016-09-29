Police probe reports of two bodies on Norfolk mud bank

Police are investigating reports that the bodies of two people have been seen at an estuary on the Norfolk coast.

Norfolk Police said they were called to Breydon Water near Great Yarmouth shortly after 11.20am on Thursday after a member of the public reported two bodies on a mud bank.

A force spokesman said: “Police remain on scene and continue to work with colleagues from the Coastguard and Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.”

The Maritime & Coastguard Agency sent teams to the scene shortly afterwards.

A spokeswoman said: “At about 11.45am today Norfolk Police asked for UK Coastguard assistance at in incident at Breydon Water, Great Yarmouth.”

She added that Gorleston and Winterton Coastguard Rescue Teams and a Gorleston RNLI inshore lifeboat joined the emergency services.