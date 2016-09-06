Two caught after car driven for five miles along A47 in Norfolk on metal wheel rims

Two people have been arrested by police after a car was driven along the A47 for around five miles on nothing but broken metal rims.

The tyreless car was found by Norfolk police abandoned in a layby near Dereham.

The vehicle which was stopped after driving 5 miles along the A47. Photo: Norfolk Police

The car, completely missing two tyres and with its windows smashed, was found on the A47 in Norfolk at about midnight last night after a motorist alerted police.

PC Steve Lee tweeted: “This was driven along the A47 in this shocking condition for approx five miles earlier tonight. Two detained nearby.”

He added: “It’s fortunate that nobody was seriously injured.”

Another Twitter user described the photographs as “amazing”, while one tweeted: “Surprised it even moves.”

One person jokingly replied: “It will buff out.”