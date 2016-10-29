UPDATE: Teenager held after shots fired from air gun in Thetford

A teenager has been arrested, and an air weapon seized, after shots were fired in Thetford this afternoon.

The case is being linked to an incident in Guildhall Street last night in which a boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police were called to Cage Lane at around 2.15pm today, following reports that shots had been fired in the area. No-one was injured.

A man in his late teens has been arrested in connection with both incidents and remains in custody in Bury St Edmunds.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police on 101.