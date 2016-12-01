Witnesses sought to altercation between gang young people and man

Police are appealing to witnesses to an altercation between a large group of young people and a man.

The incident happened in Walpole Highway near to Wisbech last week.

It happened at approximately 9.45pm on Friday November 25 in the car park outside Skaters ltd in Mill Road. Officers received reports of an altercation between a large group of young people and a man.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or those with information should contact DC Nichola Lane at Kings Lynn Police Investigation Centre on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or via their anonymous online form at http://www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.