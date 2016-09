A woman has been arrested in connection with a racially aggravated public order offence on a bus in Gedney.

Police received a report at 5.30pm yesterday, Tuesday September 20, that a youth had been verbally abused by a female on board the bus.

A 41 year-old local woman was subsequently arrested and remains in custody being interviewed.

Any witnesses to the incident are asked to contact us on 101, quoting incident number 349 of 20th September.