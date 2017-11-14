Cross-country cycling feat boosts King’s Lynn hospital cancer services

A fundraiser who cycled 970 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats has raised £2,450 for cancer treatment at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

Stuart Howard, pictured above, right, climbed around 50,000 feet during the nine-day challenge in late August and early September , which he completed in aid of the hospital’s cancer care and treatment centre.

He covered between 80 and 90 miles a day but the final day really tested him, covering 106 miles in the pouring rain.

Stuart said: “I’m really pleased with how much I have been able to raise, for the local centre to help local people.

“The first few days were difficult because there was a lot of climbing but it was all worth it. I’m very grateful for the support from all colleagues,friends and family. It has been amazing.”

Lead cancer nurse Dawn Slack, who received the cheque, said: “I would like to personally thank Stuart for the hard work and the challenge he attempted to raise this money for us. We are trying to develop some additional resources for post treatment patients so this money will go a long way towards this goal.”