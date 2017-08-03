Crowds absorbed by production of Wind in the Willows in King’s Lynn

Ratty, Mole, Badger, and the fantastically irrepressible Toad were in town when an open-air production of Wind in the Willows came to The Walks on Monday.

The version of the family classic was written by the Immersion Theatre Company, who were also responsible for bringing last year’s wonderful production of the Wizard of Oz to the same venue.

Open-air theatre production of a beloved story, Wind in the Willows in the Walks, King's Lynn

Crowds of families were left absorbed as the four main characters of the production embarked on the adventure of a lifetime – culminating in a colourful battle to save Toad Hall from the mischievous weasels.

In a perfect summer treat for the whole family, Immersion Theatre proudly brought their trademark style and energy to the riverbank.

There was heaps of audience interaction, stunning costumes, toe-tapping music and larger-than-life characters.

The Wind in the Willows, a novel written by Scottish author Kenneth Grahame, was originally based on the bedtime stories Mr Grahame told to his son.

The novel soon grew into a beloved children’s classic after it was first published back in 1908.

It used the adventures of four animal friends to teach young readers larger lessons about morality.

