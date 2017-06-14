Crowds flock to annual King’s Lynn Lions fun day

Thousands flocked to the Walks at the weekend as the King’s Lynn Lions Club staged its ever-popular annual family fun day.

The event, which is now in its 19th year, is one of the most popular on the town’s calendar as it brings families and friends together for a day of fun in the sun.

Kings Lynn Lions Family Fun Day, The Walks Aaron Suddaby

The crowds were welcomed by the Coventry Corps of Drums Marching Band and Clown Bluey’s Crazy Fire Engine.

Traditionally held on the first Sunday in June, this year’s fun day was delayed a week and took place on Sunday.

John Groom from the Lions Club, said: “It was a great day.

“I think it went really well and we had a very good turn out.

Kings Lynn Lions Family Fun Day, The Walks Trinity Rotary Peter Harris

“We also had lovely weather which helped to make the day even better.

“It was hard to count how many people actually turned up, but I would think that they would have been in the thousands.

“There were a lot of people on the Walks. There would have been too many to count.”

The Lions Club of King’s Lynn, which received its charter in 1972, aims to help those less fortunate within West Norfolk and provides community service, fundraising and fun.

Kings Lynn Lions Family Fun Day, The Walks Chris Ball, Tyler Pegg and Sam Doughty

The club hosted children and family entertainment, trade stalls, a large fun fair, and welcomed local charities to raise awareness and funds for good causes.

While some paraded around the field in costume and fancy dress, others set their sights on winning toys, teddy bears and sweets at one of the fun day’s many activity stations.

Mr Groom added: “Everybody looked as though they were having a good time and they all looked as though they were enjoying themselves.

“We had charities rasing awareness and funds for their causes.

Kings Lynn Lions Family Fun Day, The Walks BBC Radio Norfolk Treasure Hunt presenter Anna Perrott

“We also had the marching band and the clown fire engine.”