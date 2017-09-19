Crowds flock to Hunny’s Soapbox Derby day

In glorious sunshine thousands of spectators saw daredevil racers take to the streets of Hunstanton on Sunday for the town’s first soapbox derby in more than 40 years.

In a huge variety of contraptions, some very sophisticated and others cobbled together with odds and ends, competitors raced around a course closed off to traffic that was lined with straw bales.

Hunstanton Soapbox Derby The Hunstanton Ice Creams entry needs an extra push from boss Ian Wallis

They were pushed off by their teammates down the hill in Boston Square to face a 90 egree bend onto Cliff Parade before navigating a ramp and chicane before taking the chequered flag at the end of the course.

Piloting the course and winning the time trial in just 42 seconds was the Beach Boy team from Hunstanton RNLI.

As they collected their prize from town mayor Adrian Winnington, Ed Napolitano said that the team was definitely up for the challenge again next year.

In the junior section, Midnight Racers took the honours with a run of 48 seconds in a highly engineered soapbox with an interesting wheel combination.

Hunstanton Soapbox Derby The Beach Boys team was fastest of all

The best decorated soapbox went to the Wacky Races Team from Wisbech and the wildcard prize for exceptional effort was awarded to Bath time blunders, the Hunstanton and District Round Table team.

When asked by KLFM presenter and compere for the day Simon Rowe what was the most frightening thing about the event, Timothy Evans said: “I’m not quite sure if it was the course or standing up here collecting a prize.”

It wasn’t however plain sailing for all the entrants and in the 65+ class, the Grease Lightning team’s soapbox piloted by Dave Curtis (known for his association with the Pocohontas Players) failed to navigate the bend and crashed into the straw bales.

Thankfully stewards righted his machine and with a helpful push they were able to complete the course.

Hunstanton Soapbox Derby Stewards help right the Grease Lightning soapbox

Borough mayor Carol Bower presented the prizes alongside Mr Winnington.

She said: “Judging the best decorated and the wild card sections was a real challenge, so many used lots of recycled materials and were incredibly inventive. I think they are all winners.”

Hunstanton Soapbox Derby Mike Taylor roars over the ramp in the Bridge for Heroes soapbox

Hunstanton Soapbox Derby Wildcard winner, the Bathtime Blunders

Hunstanton Soapbox Derby Getting a bit of air over the ramp

Hunstanton Soapbox Derby The One to One Project team at the start

Hunstanton Soapbox Derby Grease Lightning had a decent start

Hunstanton Soapbox Derby