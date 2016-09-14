Crowds flock to Sandringham fair

It’s first day may have been rather soggy, but the Sunday sunshine certainly helped to attract large crowds to the annual Sandringham Game and Country Fair at the weekend.

A wide range of displays dedicated to country pursuits, including falconry, fishing, wildfowling and archery, plus family activities were among the attractions.

The fair, which was held in Sandringham Park, also included adult and junior clay shooting competitions, as well as the chance for visitors to try the sport for the first time.

