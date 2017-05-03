Crowds flock to Stradsett Park for vintage rally

All things mechanical were on show when crowds flocked to Stradsett Park for the vintage rally over the weekend.

The 41st rally, put on by the National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club, included a variety of exhibitions and saw more than 5,000 visitors over two days.

Stradsett Country Rally. Pictured Andrew Ashley with his 1927 Lister L engine.

Among the displays were military and ex-military Land Rovers, heavy horse demonstrations, working Spaniel demonstrations and large parades of various machines including tractors, motorcycles, cars, commercial vehicles, sprayers and spreaders.

There was also a pulling contest in which modified mini-tractors compete to see which can pull a sled the furthest. The further along the track it went the sled increased in resistance, requiring astounding amounts of horsepower to complete the course.

Organiser Gordon Carson said: “We had a good turnout of people over the two days and, unlike last year when it was very wet, the weather stayed mainly dry.”

On Sunday night, guests were serenaded by Perfect Vintage, a vocal duo singing hits from the 1950s and 1960s.

Stradsett Country Rally. Pictured vintage Tractors entering the arena.

Half of the proceeds will support the work of the East Anglian Air Ambulance, while the remainder will be split between four local charities.

The National Vintage Tractor and Engine Club was founded in 1967 and has united people through their common interest in the preservation and modification of vintage vehicles. Almost 50 years later, its ranks include enthusiasts from all four corners of the globe.