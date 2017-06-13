Cyclist assaulted by a ‘number of people’ in King’s Lynn

Detectives in Lynn are appealing for information after a man was assaulted while cycling from Salters Road towards Newlands Avenue.

The incident happened on Tuesday (June 6) at about 1am as the victim, a man in his 30s, cycled on wasteland and was approached by a number of people who attacked him.

The victim suffered cuts and a fractured eye socket which required hospital treatment.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information concerning the people responsible.

Anyone with information should contact Det Con Chris Parnham at Lynn CID on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.