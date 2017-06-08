Cyclists go ‘pedal’ crazy in King’s Lynn

Cyclists from across West Norfolk joined forces to cover the distance between John O’Groats and the Champs-Elysee in Paris. The 3,838 laps of the athletics track covered a total distance of 8,000 miles. Youngsters from Lynn’s Go Ride Club were joined by members of Lynn Cycling Club and the Bike Users Group for the event, which was organised by Julie Stephen, Sharon Leighton-Smith, Abbie Marshall, Heather Rugg and Alison Bingham. So far, close to £400 has been raised with more money still to collect. Mrs Stephen said: “The day was very successful considering there were so many other events going on as well. The kids absolutely loved it and we’d like to thank everyone who was involved.”

Pictured above are youngsters from the Lynn Go Ride Club. Picture: mlnf17pm06030