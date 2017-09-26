Czech pupils given a warm welcome on trip to West Norfolk

Students from a school in the Czech Republic visited Lynn last week, as part of an educational tour of the place their hometown is twinned with.

A group of 45 pupils, aged 16 to 19, from Lepar Grammar School in Jicin paid a visit to Lynn Town Hall on Wednesday, where they met borough mayor Carol Bower and were given a tour of the hall and Stories of Lynn.

The group had been staying in Hunstanton and had enjoyed a visit to Smithdon High School prior to their time with the mayor.

A spokesman for the Civic Office said students from Jicin had visited previously but not for over a decade.

Pictured are Lepar Grammar School pupils and staff with Mrs Bower. MLNF17AF09287