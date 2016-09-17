Dahlicious day of fun at Pott Row primary school

Youngsters at a Pott Row primary school lived out their wildest Roald Dahl dreams as a fancy dress day marked the author’s 100th birthday.

Inspired by their teachers, who donned full costume for the day, the children at Holly Meadows Primary School dressed up as their favourite characters from the novels or wore the author’s favourite colour, yellow.

Holly Meadows Primary School at Pott Row, Roald Dahl Day celebrating 100 years with students and staff dressing up as their favourite characters LtoR, George Baker and Kaitlyn Allen ANL-160913-130921009

Headteacher Jenny Wildsmith-Garton said: “It was Roald Dahl’s 100th birthday on Tuesday, Dahlicious Day, so we thought it was a perfect time to dress up and to give the children a chance to focus on reading after they have spent time studying his stories.

“Our deputy headteacher dressed up as Miss Trunchbull and scared the children, another teacher dressed up as one of the Twits, they stayed in character all day and the children loved it.”

She added: “We also had Roald Dahl-themed activities including making dream jars. It was an amazing day for all of us and it was such a nice way to promote reading.”