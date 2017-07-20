Daisy inspires hospital staff to be Divas

A group of Queen Elizabeth Hospital staff have raised more than £900 to support vulnerable patients.

QEH Staff were among the thousands of people who completed the Asda Foundation Great East Anglia Run (GEAR) on April 30.

The team consisted of Dr Margaret Daly, nurse Hayley Webb and secretaries Sarah Byatt, Nicola Ward and Karen Wilson.

They managed to raise enough money to buy equipment for elderly and frail patients, and presented the funds to Matron Alison Webb.

Dr Daly said: “We would like to say thank you to all the generous sponsors and all the support we received on the day.”

Fundraising executive Laurence Morlaàs said: “This is a fantastic achievement and the money raised will make a big difference to the elderly and frail patients in Windsor Ward.”

Sarah and Nicola will not be hanging up their trainers as the pair will be taking on the Great North Run in September to raise money for Daisy Mason.

The five-year-old was born 12-weeks’ early and has quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

The pair are raising money to buy specialist equipment and fund sessions to Kids Physio Works in Colchester.

Sarah and Nicola will be running as Daisy’s Divas and plan to hand out hearts en route to spread the “Daisy Love” but are appealing for help from people who could knit, sew and crochet the hearts.

For more information visit, www.justgiving.com/fundraising/daisys-divas.

Pictured, Hayley Webb, Sarah Byatt, Nicola Ward, Alison Webb, Karen Wilson and Dr Daly.