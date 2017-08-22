Daisy is taking on the Superhero Series triathlon

A six-year-old from Lynn who has cerebral palsy and requires a wheelchair is taking on the Superhero Series triathlon.

Daisy Mason, who was born 12-weeks early, was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and has difficulty controlling her muscles or walking unaided.

Despite this, she is taking on the challenging feat with support from her father, Adam, as they swim, bike and run at Dorney Lake in Windsor.

Daisy’s mother Lucy said: “We don’t let Daisy’s disability stop us from doing things we enjoy and the Superhero Series is a great event to show everyone that people with disabilities can achieve great things, too.

“It’s a great event for raising the morale of people involved and we hope it raises awareness of disabilities and how sports and inclusive events can help people to realise their potential.”

The Superhero Series is a disability sports series without cut-off times or equipment restrictions. Participants can either do it themselves or team up with disabled and able-bodied family and friends.

Lucy added: “Daisy can swim on her back and her daddy’s back, we can push her trike around and she can drive her electric wheelchair part of the course.”