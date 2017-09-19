Search

Daisy’s Divas complete Great North Run

Daisy’s Divas completed the Great North Run half marathon on Sunday, raising money for six-year-old Daisy Mason who has quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

Sarah Byatt and Nicola Ward ran 13.1-miles form Newcastle-upon-Tyne to South Shields dressed as giant daisies along with David Franklin, who was dresses as a sunflower, and Dean Blackburn, who ran in a bumble bee costume. The Divas gave out some 1,500 Daisy hearts and were spotted on TV handing one to long-distance runner Brendan Foster. Pictured are, Sarah Byatt and Nicola Ward with friends. Picture: SUBMITTED.