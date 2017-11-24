Dancing legend’s gems boost King’s Lynn church festive fundraiser

Jewellery belonging to ballroom dancing legend Peggy Spencer MBE has helped boost the fundraising efforts of a West Norfolk church.

Peggy’s daughter, Helena Anderson, donated pieces from her late mother’s private collection and sold them at the Christmas Fair staged by St Faith’s Church at Gaywood.

Opening of the annual Christmas Fair at Gaywood Church Rooms IAO funds for the on-going running costs of the historic church St Faiths. Pictured FLtoR Carol Bashton.Joyce Manning. Brenda Smith.

The items, including necklaces and strings of pearls, raised £195 towards the total proceeds of £1,684 from the event held at the Gaywood Churchrooms on Saturday.

Some members of the Gaywood dance classes that Peggy still supervised when into her 90s, attended the fair and took home a momento of the famous doyenne of the ballroom dancing world, who appeared on the BBC’s Come Dancing show for nearly 50 years.

Peggy, who lived in Lynn in retirement, died in May 2016, aged 95.

The fair was formally opened by borough mayor, Carol Bower, who cut a string of tinsel across the entrance to the venue.

The mayor and her consort husband Simon were welcomed to the event by members of St Faith’s clergy team and toured various stalls and sideshows, chatting to stallholders and visitors.

She said she was delighted to attend the event, which she said, had a very friendly, family atmosphere.

Ms Anderson, who cared for her mother in her later years until her death, said she was delighted to have been part of the fair.

She said: “My mother would have been absolutely delighted and thrilled to know that her bling had helped St Faith’s Church funds.”

St Faith’s fund-raising committee chairman, Anne Ess, said: “We would like to thank Helena Anderson for her generous donation of some of her late mother’s jewellery to be sold at the fair.

“The fair is organised and run by a small team of volunteers and our grateful thanks go to them for all their enthusiasm and hard work.”

The cash raised at the fair supports the mission of the St Faith’s Church in Gayton Road, where Anglicans and Methodists worship together.