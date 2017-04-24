Dash adds a splash of colour to King’s Lynn

The Walks was transformed into an explosion of colour as East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices (EACH) hosted its second Colour Dash in the town.

The fun-filled event saw hundreds of runners of all ages take part in a 5km run through the picturesque park, getting showered with clouds of coloured powder along the way.

EACH colour run at The Walks

An exact total from the event is still to be announced, but it is hoped that more than £14,000 will be raised.

Emma Taylor, EACH fundraiser said: “It was a fantastic day with more than 650 runners being showered in colourful paint.

“The weather was warm and dry and everyone really enjoyed themselves.

“The dash really creates truly impressive multi-coloured results.

“The Colour Dash raised around £14,000 which will help to fund our support for local children and young people with life-threatening conditions.

“We would like to say a huge thank you to everyone who joined us on the day, the volunteers and especially our partners KLFM, Lynn Police Cadets and Aspires Day Centre.

“Due to demand, we are holding a second Colour Dash event in Lynn on Sunday, September 17, so anyone who missed out this time should save the date and can join us in the autumn.”

Colour dashes are five-kilometre (3.1-mile) fun runs – the ‘fun’ aspect being that participants are showered with clouds of coloured powder paint as they run.

Lynn was one of nine places in the region to hold one.

Last summer, more than 5,300 runners took part across seven locations, raising an incredible £150,000 in the process.

EACH cares for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across East Anglia and supports their families.

Anyone wishing to find out more information about Lynn’s next dash or EACH, should visit: www.each.org.uk or should contact the Norfolk fundraising team on 01953 666767.