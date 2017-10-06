Daughter hosts #HOPEwalk for suicide charity

A woman from Lynn is supporting a national charity dedicated to preventing young suicides by organising a hope walk in the East of England.

Cherrelle Blake is organising a six-mile #HOPEwalk on the Norfolk Coastal Path from Hunstanton to Thornham to raise awareness of Prevention of Young Suicide UK (PAPYRUS) and break the taboo about suicide.

Cherrelle Blake, Gary Rowe and Josh Rowe

PAPYRUS draws from the experiences of many who have been touched by young suicide across the UK to work to save many young lives, and holds an annual #HOPEwalk in October, inviting local communities to organise their own events in the name of suicide prevention.

With no organised events set up in the East of England, Ms Blake took it upon herself to arrange a #HOPEwalk for all those interest in the region.

She said: “A #HOPEwalk is an annual event supporting PAPYRUS. I would love to get a lot of people who I don’t already know involved in raising awareness and money for young suicide prevention.

“There are so many different people I would love to meet including, people who are currently suffering, people who have or know someone who has experienced a loss, and people who have loved ones that suffer with mental illness. We need to help shatter the stigma around suicide and mental health.”

Having lost her father to suicide almost 10-years-ago, Ms Blake is aiming to break the taboo about suicide and encourage people to come forward and seek the help they need.

“Suicide is still a taboo subject and it is one of the biggest killers of those aged between 18 to 40-years-old in the UK,” said Ms Blake.

“Suicide claims the lives of more men then women, and this could be because men are less likely to open up about their feelings and talk about their issues. They may prefer to not talk about what they are going through and may feel like they cannot cry, whereas women usually open up and express their feelings more.

“There is so much bullying nowadays that we need to get young people talking and to seek the help they need to prevent suicide.”

Ms Blake is inviting all to join her #HOPEwalk on Saturday, October 14, from 10am, at The Green in Hunstanton to Thornham Deli.

For more information and to support Ms Blake find her #HOPEwalk on Facebook at www.facebook.com/events/351105625332036 and on JustGiving at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cherrelle-blake2