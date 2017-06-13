David’s Dersingham music night boosts King’s Lynn cancer unit

A West Norfolk cancer patient raised £2,000 at a gig to give something back to the medical staff who have treated him.

David Isbell, pictured above, front centre, is battling Hodgkin Lymphoma and was inspired to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Care and the treatment centre at Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

He arranged for five singers to perform at the Dersingham Sports and Social Club in April.

The performers were Carolann, Travis Graham, Lauren Clare, Ashley Morton and Uche Eke, who all donated their time for the event.

There was also a raffle, as well as a donation from the social club.

David said: “It was a brilliant atmosphere with a large amount of support.

“The singers were incredible and I am very thankful to all of them for taking this on in their own time.

“We aimed for £1,000 and we never expected to end with double that.

“I’m very happy to know it is going to the centre after what they’ve done for me. It’s great to be able to give something back.”

David presented the cheque to Joanne Doy, front right, who is a staff nurse at the Macmillan unit.

She said: “It’s fantastic that everyone here took a part in the fundraising. The money raised is really appreciated by all staff and patients in the centre.”

Also pictured are Clive Norman, Mel Isbell, Gemma Wainwright, Jenson Wainwright, Lauren Isbell, Travis Graham, Carolann and Kristine Norman.