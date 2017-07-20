Daxie Fest is simply the best

Dozens of ‘sausage’ dogs arrived in Emneth on Sunday for a Daxie Fest organised for the Red Foundation Emergency Dachshund Rescue UK.

The charity raises funds to rescue dogs from the breed that are being kept in dangerous situations and rehome others that have been signed over into their care.

The event was organised by dachshund owner Wanda Eldridge and raised £255 which was boosted by generous donations to a total of £448 for the charity.

The day included a fun dog show with five classes, a bouncy castle and an exhibition by Wisbech Model Railway Club.

Pictured from left are Jackie Pitfield, Wanda Eldridge, Alan Mease and Caroline Wright.

