Deaf Havana star launches STAR in King’s Lynn

Deaf Havana frontman James Veck-Gilodi took time out from the launch of the rock band’s new album All Those Countless Nights to lend support in his role as patron of West Norfolk MIND with an intimate gig in Lynn to launch a new youth service for 17- to 25-year-olds who are experiencing mental health difficulties in the borough. The service is called Supporting Transition and Resilience (STAR).

Will Barnes, Youth Community Bridge Builder for West Norfolk Mind said, “James is always very supportive and we are grateful to him for helping us promote it”

Pictured above, from left, are Will Barnes, India-Rose Barlow, support act, James Veck-Gilodi and Holly Collins, bridge builder.